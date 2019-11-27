The Big Bear Valley American Association of University Women is tying its annual fundraising drive with GivingTuesday on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world Dec. 3 and every day. It was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good.
AAUW encourages members, family, friends and the community to donate, on or before Dec. 3 to fuel the dreams of young women in Big Bear Valley to pursue careers in the STEM fields. Since 2000, the Big Bear Valley branch of AAUW has sent 130 middle school girls to science camp at colleges in Southern California through the Tech Trek program, awarded scholarships to 44 high school girls pursuing higher education in the STEM fields, introduced The Zoo Experience internship program and conducted the Speech Trek contest to expand awareness of women’s issues while providing speaking opportunities.
To make a donation, send a check to: Big Bear Valley AAUW, PO Box 793, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315. For more information, email
bbvaauw@gmail.com or visit
www.bigbearvalley-ca.aauw.net.
