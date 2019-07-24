Are you a ballerina at heart but don’t have the skills? Moonridge School of Dance offers an adult introduction to ballet class.
A six-week course, Adult Introduction to Ballet is on Mondays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 through Sept. 9. Cost is $80. No experience is required.
Learn grace, flexibility and ballet techniques.
For more information, call Evelyn Bruner at 909-866-2244 or visit
www.moonridgeschoolofdance.com.
Moonridge School of Dance is at 42180 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake.
