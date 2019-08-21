Big Bear Sams, a chapter of the Good Sam organization, ventured to the shores of Big Bear Lake recently.
On three occasions RV enthusiasts and friends participated in the Lake Management Adopt-A-Shoreline program scouring a 1-mile section of the shore at Gilner Point. At least 20 bags of flotsam and jetsam were collected including fishing tackle, hats, aluminum cans and tennis balls.
Chunks of foam from shredded coolers and docks, boat bumpers, deck chairs and an old trailer tire were hauled to a central collection point. The strangest finds were a sodden doll entangled in a rubber snake, and the arm of a fake skeleton.
Looking for a hour of sunshine and exercise, not to mention the gratification of contributing to the well being of Big Bear Lake? Contact the Adopt-A-Shoreline coordinator at the Big Bear Municipal Water District at 909-866-5796 or stop by the MWD office at 40524 Lakeview Drive.
The MWD provides T-shirts, trash grabbers, trash bags and gloves, and will pick up the trash bags following the cleanup.
To learn more about Big Bear Sams, call Jeff Totten at 909-866-5138.
