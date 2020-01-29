Do you have a large or rare collection of things? “American Pickers,” the reality TV series that explores the world of antique picking on the History Channel is interested in the story behind your stuff.
The team is returning to California in March and is seeking leads throughout the state. Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are interested in hearing about interesting characters with interesting items.
To be considered for the show, contact the production team at Americanpickers@cineflix.com or leave a voicemail at 155-653-7878 or on Facebook @GotAPick.
Information required includes name, town, state, phone number, where the collection is located and a description of items.
Private collections only. No stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public is eligible for the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.