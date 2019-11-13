The mood was soulful as members of the Big Bear community came together Nov. 9 to honor those who have touched their lives and to remember those who are gone.
The second annual Tree of Lights ceremony, presented by the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District Foundation, was held in front of Bear Valley Community Hospital.
As people arrived they were given LED candles to hold throughout the ceremony, to further honor those memorialized. Twilight deepened as attendees found their seats and the opening notes of music by Michael Cross filled the air. Holly Elmer, the foundation president, opened the ceremony by welcoming everybody to the event and giving a brief history of the Tree of Lights. Pastor Michael White from Bear Valley Church spoke about multi-faith unity, then led the assembly in a prayer to honor those who have passed. Connie Friel took to the podium to thank the many Big Bear sponsors who contributed to the event and the hospital fund.
Before the names were read, the crowd was treated to a moving performance of “Over the Rainbow,” sung by Elena Peavy, accompanied on the keyboard by Cross. The faces of the gathered crowd were illuminated by their candles as John Friel, hospital CEO, and Elmer took turns reading the names of the honorees. As the sky grew darker, Peavy and Cross performed a rendition of “Always.”
