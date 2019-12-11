On Dec. 14, 1954, Duane Bergmann, 16, met Karen Andersen, 14, in Pasadena, California. Two months later he called her and asked if she’d like “to see a flick.”
And the rest is history.
After dating and going steady for five years, they married in South Pasadena on Dec. 19, 1959.
Duane and Karen celebrate their 60th anniversary on Dec. 19. Duane has been self-employed for the past 40 years as a mechanical engineering consultant. Karen has held down her part of the marriage as homemaker and mother of two sons, Darren and Lars. They also have six grandchildren.
They bought their first cabin in Big Bear Lake in 1976 and became full-time residents in 1994.
Karen was vice president of the Community Arts Theater Society for 21 years, having been a set painter, angel donation chairman and props manager.
Duane has been president of the Eagle Point Estates HOA for the past 20 years.
The couple will celebrate their 60th in Palm Desert with their immediate family.
