Big Bear ASL Club is open to all deaf, hard of hearing, ASL students or other ASL signers. Meetings are the second and fourth Monday of the month and typically held at The Journey Church, 800 Greenspot Blvd., Big Bear City.
The next meeting is Monday,
Nov. 11.
There is no cost to attend. The club is a place to meet other deaf people, practice signing, improve ASL skills and enjoy games, and take part in activities and outings with others who share an interest in ASL.
Other dates on the schedule at The Journey Church include Nov. 25, and Dec. 2 and 16.
For more information, contact Elise Vazquez at 909-567-7660 or
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.