Big Bear ASL Club is open to all deaf, hard of hearing, ASL students or other ASL signers.
Meetings are the second and fourth Monday of the month and typically held at The Journey Church, 800 Greenspot Blvd., Big Bear City.
The next meeting is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9. Other meeting dates are March 23, April 13 and 27, May 11 and 25. The May 25 meeting is a pot luck dinner.
There is no cost to attend. The club is a place to meet other deaf people, practice signing, improve ASL skills and enjoy games, and take part in activities and outings with others who share an interest in ASL.
For more information, contact Elise Vazquez at
909-567-7660 or love2sign@yahoo.com.
