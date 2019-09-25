PTLplus, along with Lutheran Social Services’ older adult program and other community volunteers, offers a free car check-up day for Big Bear women.
Women who are single, single parents or widows can bring their cars to PTLplus on Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon and have their vehicles checked.
Knowledgeable volunteers offer basic maintenance including checking oil and coolant levels, tire pressure and windshield wiper condition. They will identify items that require immediate attention. Appointments are recommended. Call 909-366-0531.
PTLplus is a nonprofit organization and Christian bookstore.
PTLplus is at 40880 Pedder Road, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.