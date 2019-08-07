Robin Eliason, head biologist for the San Bernardino National Forest, is the guest speaker at The Sierra Club Big Bear Group general meeting Aug. 15 at the Big Bear Discovery Center.
The Sierra Club Big Bear Group meets the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. Free refreshments are served.
Eliason will share information about the mountain wildlife, focusing on the area’s resident bald eagles.
The Sept. 19 meeting features movie night with free popcorn and beverages.
The Big Bear Discovery Center is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
