The Baldwin Lane Elementary fifth grade class, chorus and show choir are getting into the Christmas spirit. Breakfast with Santa is from 9 to
11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Baldwin Lane multi-purpose room. Cost is $5 per person and features a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and juice along with visits with Santa and crafts. Photos with Santa are available for an additional $5.
Baldwin Lane Elementary is at 44500 Baldwin Lane, Sugarloaf.
