Students at Big Bear Elementary School involved in the Bear Tech program took their classroom outside Sept. 26 for some bird watching.
Randy Putz, co-owner of Chirp Nature Centers in Big Bear Lake, led the bird watching with students and teachers. After getting organized in the gym, the students took a walk from the school to Big Bear Lake listening for birds and learning about the feathered friends that call Big Bear home.
