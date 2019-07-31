Isaac Beukelman is a cancer survivor. But his battle with brain cancer that began at age 5 didn’t end when he beat the disease. By his teen years, Beukelman developed seizures that impacted his quality of life.
Since 2017, Beukelman has undergone several surgeries to potentially eliminate the seizures. His most recent surgery was June 5.
A group called Friends of Isaac Beukelman will host a benefit concert and dessert reception on Aug. 16 at Community Church Big Bear. The goal is to raise money for Beukelman’s ongoing medical expenses and show community support.
To show community enthusiasm for Beukelman, who is a big Lakers fan, guests are encouraged to come attired in their best Lakers gear or in the team’s purple and gold colors.
The event, which is from 7 to 9 p.m., includes featured performers violinist Debra Price, Barbara King and the MountainTop Strings quartet, pianist Ingrid Olsen, Donna McClintock, Shari Beckett, Doug Alms, Bridges Presbyterian Choir, Kwangsu Ahn, Cassy Benson, Elena Peavy and more. Tickets can be purchased in person at Community Church Big Bear or call McClintock at 909-866-7523. Suggested donation is $20, or pay what you can. Tickets may also be purchased through Eventbrite at
friendsofisaac.eventbrite.com. Tickets are also available at the door.
Community Church Big Bear is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.