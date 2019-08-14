Benefit concert for Isaac Beukelman
A group called Friends of Isaac Beukelman hosts a benefit concert and dessert reception Friday, Aug. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Community Church Big Bear. The goal is to raise money for Beukelman’s ongoing medical expenses and show community support.
Guests are encouraged to come attired in their best Lakers gear or in the team’s purple and gold colors.
Featured performers include violinist Debra Price, Barbara King and the MountainTop Strings quartet, pianist Ingrid Olsen, Donna McClintock, Shari Beckett, Doug Alms, Bridges Presbyterian Choir, Kwangsu Ahn, Cassy Benson, Elena Peavy and more.
Tickets can be purchased in person at Community Church Big Bear or call 909-866-7523, and are also available at the door.
Community Church Big Bear is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
