Robin Bradley guides an integrative actualization meditation at Big Bear Yoga Friday, Dec. 20, from 5 to
6:30 p.m. The event includes a potluck and is a benefit for Big Bear Yoga.
In 2019 Big Bear Yoga celebrated its eighth anniversary of offering yoga and wellness classes in Big Bear. Funds raised go to rent and operating costs in addition to providing future classes and workshops.
Bring a mat, blanket and warm or layered clothes for the yoga nidra portion of the meditation. Bring a dish to share after the meditation class.
Tickets are available online
For more information, call 909-584-5270 or email bigbearyoga@hotmail.com.
Big Bear Yoga is at 421 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
