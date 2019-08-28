A new date has been chosen for Calvary Chapel Big Bear women’s Bible study. The group begins Sept. 12 and continues every Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.
The first study session covers the Book of Romans. For more information, call the church at 909-866-9328. Calvary Chapel Big Bear is at 713 Stocker Road in the Village area of Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.