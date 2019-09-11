The AARP Big Bear Chapter 2598 is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with memberships that help people age 50 and older have independence, choice and control in ways that are beneficial and affordable to them and society as a whole.
Look for the Big Bear AARP booth at the Big Bear Farmers’ Market on Tuesdays, Sept. 17 and 24. Find information about the local chapter in its service to the community.
The Big Bear AARP board is made up of volunteers dedicated to informing members of important information through monthly newsletters and general meetings. The main focus is to serve the community with a monthly food bank and holiday food basket program for Easter and Thanksgiving.
Those age 50 and older are encouraged to become members of the Big Bear AARP chapter. Membership is $7.
Checks can be mailed to AARP Chapter 2598, P.O. Box 6233, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315. For more information, contact the membership chair Marion Selover at 909-585-5058.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.