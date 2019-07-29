School starts this week in Big Bear Valley, and thoughts of childcare may have been lost in all the preparations. Not to worry, help is available.
The Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District is accepting applications for its childcare program Beyond the Bell for the 2019-20 school year.
The program is offered for Big Bear kids in grades TK through sixth grade. Baldwin Lane students are eligible for AM care for $30 a week. PM care is $57 per week for kids attending all three elementary schools. Thursday care is available for $25 per week.
Beyond the Bell is a cooperative effort between the park district, Soroptimist International of Big Bear Valley and the Bear Valley Unified School District. For more information, call the park district at 909-866-9700 or download the application forms online at www.bigbearparks.com.
