Nearly everyone has been touched by cancer. You either have had it yourself, or know of friends or family members who have battled the disease in its many forms. Big Bear is fighting back.
The community joins with The American Cancer Society for Climb to Conquer Cancer at the Big Bear Discovery Center on Sept. 7.
“This is an event to honor the people dealing with cancer,” Francine Derstine said. “Survivors, caregivers and everybody who has been touched by cancer.”
Derstine is a seven-year cancer survivor and an active American Cancer Society member. “I want to pass on the things I can encourage and motivate people with,” Derstine said about her reasons for organizing the event.
For the full story CLICK HERE
