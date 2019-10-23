Spring is funnier than fall, at least in Big Bear. The fourth annual Big Bear Comedy Festival has moved from its regular November dates to April 24 and 25.
Tickets go on sale March 19. For more information, including ticket prices and the comedian lineup, visit
www.bigbearcomedyfestival.com.
The comedy festival features several venues in the Village area of Big Bear Lake including The Cave, Nottinghams Tavern, The Bone Yard and Stillwells Restaurant.
