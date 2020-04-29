Big Bear authors are spotlighted in the latest program offered for free by the Facebook/YouTube group Big Bear Connected. Snooz with Sooz is on Fridays at 1 p.m. Local authors, among others, will read excerpts from their published writings.
Host Suzy Carpenter welcomes viewers and will introduce the book title, author and illustrator. Snuggled in her bed roll, Sooz invites guests to share a little bit about themselves, where their motivation originated, and narrate their creations for the Big Bear Connected audience.
The first guest on Snooz with Sooz is Beth Wheat, author of “The Legend of Liam The Leprechaun.”
Videos of Snooz with Sooz are posted at 1 p.m. every Friday on the Big Bear Connected Facebook Group. To watch, look for the Snooz with Sooz video on the group’s page or go to “videos” tab on the left side of the page. Videos are also uploaded to the Big Bear Connected YouTube Channel for viewing.
Big Bear Connected’s mission is to bring the community together virtually to make sure no one feels isolated or disconnected while supporting and inspiring each other.
