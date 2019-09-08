Miss Big Bear 2019-20 Addyson Contreras was crowned during the scholarship pageant held Sept. 7 at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center.
Fourth princess is Sydney Peterson, third princess Ariana Powell, second princess Ana Melissa and first princess Trinity Lowe
Following an interview with the judges earlier in the day, the contestants took the stage for the pageant at 5 p.m. Each introduced themselves and their sponsors, participated in a fun fashion event then the formal wear introduction.
Once all the scores were tallied to name the final five, they were introduced and each asked one last question as part of the final judging segment.
Look for more about the pageant, Miss Big Bear and her court in the Sept. 11 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
