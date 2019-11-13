Members of the Big Bear Community Dance Association have filled their dance cards with several events in November and December.
Dance lessons are offered on six dates the next two months. Foxtrot lessons are available at Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday,
Nov. 15, and Nov. 22.
West Coast style dance lessons are available from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center.
Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon is at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
The Big Bear Community Dance Association hosts a Thanksgiving potluck dinner and dance Nov. 15 from
7 to 10 p.m. at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center. For more information, call 909-217-2265.
The Big Bear Valley Senior Center is at 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For more information, call
909-584-0323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.