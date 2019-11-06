Members of the Big Bear Community Dance Association have filled their dance cards with several events in November and December.
Dance lessons are offered on six dates the next two months. Foxtrot lessons are available at Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 15 and 22, as well as Dec. 6, 13 and 20.
West Coast style dance lessons are available from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and Nov. 15 at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center.
You don’t need a partner to attend. Partners are rotated several times during the lesson.
Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon is at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
The Big Bear Community Dance Association hosts a Thanksgiving potluck dinner and dance Nov. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Big Bear Valley Senior Center. Join the group for fun, food and dancing. Bring either a main dish, side dish, dessert or drinks.
The group also hosts a Christmas Ball Dec. 6 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the senior center. Formal or semi-formal attire is recommended but not required.
The Big Bear Community Dance Association is dedicated to promoting social dancing in the Big Bear and mountain areas. For more information, call 909-217-2265 or email 57greg@live.com.
The Big Bear Valley Senior Center is at 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For more information, call
909-584-0323.
