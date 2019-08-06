Hot dogs, hamburgers, cold beverages and desserts were enjoyed by attendees in Veteran’s Park Tuesday, Aug. 6, during the 36th annual National Night Out. Big Bear residents received information on how to protect themselves, their homes and their community.
The Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, Big Bear Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, Department of Fish and Wildlife, Bear Valley Search and Rescue branches and California Highway Patrol hosted the event at Veterans Park in Big Bear Lake. Children were handed information packs, toys and stickers to raise awareness in the younger generations about crime prevention, personal and household safety.
Graduates from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Explorer Scout program informed children and teenagers about how to join the two-week internship program, for ages 14 to 21. The program serves as a stepping stone for careers in law enforcement.
“It’s a good way to learn about leadership, initiative and self discipline,” said Zachary Hastings, a Big Bear resident who recently completed the program. “It’s a way to get your foot in the door for anything in public services.”
The Mounted Search & Rescue Bear Valley Posse gave children exposure to trained horses. The Search & Rescue team utilizes horses as a search tool as well as snowmobiles, snowcats and ATVs.
“I let the children pet the horses while telling children what to do if they get lost and what parents need to do,” said member Janelle Grimes.
Firefighters with the Big Bear Fire Department gave fire truck tours to children and parents while educating them on what to do in the event of a house fire. Employees with the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station also displayed equipment they use in their jobs to protect the community.
National Night Out promotes community participation with hands-on education from public service attendees. Children and family members learned about the tools first responders use in the case of emergency, as well as gained awareness on how to make their neighborhoods a safer place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.