Big Bear Professional Firefighters Association is looking for fearless fighters to donate blood. The firefighter organization hosts a LifeStream community blood drive Tuesday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Big Bear Fire Station in the city of Big Bear Lake.
Donors receive a Fearless Fighters T-shirt and have a chance to win the weekly drawing for a $500 gift card of their choice. Donors also receive free cholesterol screening and Gift of Life donor loyalty points that may be redeemed in the LifeStream online donor store.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Everyone under the age of 17 must provide LifeStream with written parental consent. Forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive or at www.lstream.org.
All donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds and not be at risk for AIDS or hepatitis. Donors receive a free mini-physical as part of the donation process.
Donating blood takes about an hour, yet could give someone a lifetime. For more information, call 800-879-4484.
For more information on LifeStream and blood drive locations, visit
www.lstream.org or call 800-879-4484,
ext. 458.
LifeStream is located at
384 W. Orange Show Road, San Bernardino.
The Big Bear Lake Fire Station is at 41090 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
