Last August My Classic Car host Dennis Gage attended the 30th annual Big Bear Fun, filming the event for an episode. It’s finally coming to the TV screen.
The My Classic Car episode featuring the Big Bear Fun Run will premier on Motor Trend Network Saturday,
April 11, at 5:30 p.m. PDT. Immediately after airing on Motor Trend Network, the episode will be available on the My Classic Car YouTube channel.
Future air dates include May 8 at 7:30 a.m.,
10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on MAVTV as well as
May 10 at 3 a.m., 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Additional MAVTV airings are
May 11 at 1:30 a.m. and May 15 at 3:30 a.m. All networks air the episode again six months from the original air dates.
Rev’n, a multimarket over-the-air network, will also run the episode numerous times throughout the year on a random schedule.
For more information, visit www.antiquecarclub.org.
