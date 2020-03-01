What's winter without a festival? The annual Big Bear High School Winterfest took place Feb. 24-29 with activities during school and after school. The week culminated with the annual Air Rock lip synch contest on Feb. 28 and the Winterfest dance on Feb. 29.
The winner of the Air Rock competition was Cirque Du Soleil with students Rose Clearwater, Angela Clearwater, Chloe Anderson, Sophie Boone, Hallie Krohn, Mackenzie Kawa and Andrew Burton.
Mark Carson was crowned the Winterfest king during the lip sync contest. Other members of the Winterfest court are Isaiah Martinez, Kyle Azevedo, Gianni Roberts and Ryan Flanders.
Air Rock is a fundraiser hosted by Big Bear High School students as a fundraiser to help send children of military families to summer camp. Scholarships are funded by Air Rock for the program run by the Seven Stars Foundation. The fundraiser collect more than $6,000 on Feb. 28.
Read more about the Air Rock fundraiser in the March 4 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
