The Big Bear Valley Historical Society’s next meeting features Big Bear historians and authors Rick Keppler and Mark Durban. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Big Bear Discovery Center.
Keppler and Durban give a presentation titled Bear Valley Summer School, where they will teach Big Bear history using historical slides and videos, followed by a pop quiz.
Keppler is the author of “Vanishing Big Bear 2.” Durban is the author of “Big Bear Photo Album.” Their books will be available for purchase at the event. The meeting and presentation are open to the public, and admission is free.
There are refreshments and an opportunity drawing.
The Big Bear Discovery Center is at 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
