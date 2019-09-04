Practice makes perfect. The Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest Queen stein-carrying contest is looking for Big Bear residents to participate in the 2019 event.
“We are still looking for strong gals,” said Monica Marini, director of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest. “You need to be older than 21, in good health and a local resident.”
The first weekend of practice is, “for the girls to get their feet wet in front of a crowd,” Marini said.
Last year’s contest winner, Melissa Tangeman, carried 16 steins. Stein-carrying is a skill that develops over time — Tangeman earned the crown after competing for seven years.
The earlier you sign up for the stein-carrying contest, the more opportunities you will have to practice.
The first preliminary round is Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. and continues each Saturday at the same time until the finals on Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.
The world record holder for carrying beer steins is a past Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest queen, Bonnie Kelso. She carried 21 one-liter steins that weighed nearly 105 pounds. These ladies have some big clogs to fill. Can you beat Kelso’s record?
For more information on how to enroll in the queen stein-carrying contest, call 909-585-3000 or visit www.bigbearevents.com.
The Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest opens its nine-weekend run Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Big Bear Lake Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
—Sarah Morin
