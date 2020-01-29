Students can speak their minds at the 83rd annual Lions Student Speaker Contest at 7 p.m. Feb. 13. The contest, sponsored by the Big Bear Lions Club, is at Community Church Big Bear.
This year’s topic is Homelessness in California: What is the Solution? Speeches should be between 5 and 10 minutes in length.
The winning speaker receives $100 and advances to the second round. Other speakers will receive $25 each. There are also scholarship opportunities.
Contest details including the handbook public, can be found online at md4lions.org and click on Student Speakers Contest.
To register or for more information, contact Rich Mumm at 909-281-4944 or 951-378-4739, or email
Community Church Big Bear is at 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
