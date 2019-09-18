Send event, club and nonprofit meeting announcements for listing in the Big Bear Planner to kportie.grizzly@gmail.com or call
Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
Senior luncheon, call for time, reservations helpful, for age 60 and older, sponsored by the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District, Big Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 909-584-0323.
Tuesdays
Big Bear Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. to
1 p.m., Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-585-3000, www.bigbearevents.com.
GriefShare meeting, 6:30 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Greenway Drive at Mojave Boulevard, Big Bear City, 909-838-6449.
Wednesdays
Country Line Dancing, 4 to 10:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon at the Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-585-3000, www.bigbearevents.com.
Senior Citizens of Big Bear Valley members-only luncheon, noon hour, reservations required. Big Bear Valley Senior Center,
42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-584-0323.
Thursdays
Kiwanis Bingo, noon to 4 p.m., age 18
and older, Big Bear Valley Senior Center,
42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-584-0323.
GriefShare meeting, 1:30 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Greenway Drive at Mojave Boulevard, Big Bear City, 714-401-9384.
Fridays
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., dinner
at 5 p.m., The Big Bear Elks Lodge,
40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake,
909-866-3557.
Sept. 19
Sierra Club movie night, 6:30 p.m., Big Bear Discovery Center, 40971 North Shore Drive, Fawnskin.
Sept. 19, 20, 21 and 22
“Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday; Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 909-866-4970, www.citybigbearlake.com.
Sept. 21
Seventh annual Health Fair, 9 a.m. to
12:30 p.m., Bear Valley Community Hospital, 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake,
909-878-8243, www.bvchd.com.
Bird talk, 4 p.m., Chirp Nature Center,
40850 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake,
888-412-4477, www.chirpforbirds.com.
Barbecue cook-off, 3 to 9 p.m., American Legion Post 584, 41606 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
BYOB Bring Your Own Beanie event,
5 to 9 p.m., No Name Pizza,
1112 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
www.steveschourmemorialfund.com.
Sept. 25
Bear Backers and Ben & Jerry’s fundraiser, Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, 652 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
