Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays
Senior luncheon, call for time, reservations helpful, for age 60 and older, sponsored by the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District, Big Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 909-584-0323.
Tuesdays
GriefShare meeting, 6:30 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Greenway Drive at Mojave Boulevard, Big Bear City, 909-838-6449.
Wednesdays
Country Line Dancing, 4 to 10:30 p.m., Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon at the Convention Center, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-585-3000, www.bigbearevents.com.
Senior Citizens of Big Bear Valley members-only luncheon, noon hour, reservations required. Big Bear Valley Senior Center,
42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake,
909-584-0323.
Thursdays
Kiwanis Bingo, noon, age 18 and older, Big Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake, 909-584-0323.
GriefShare meeting, 1:30 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Greenway Drive at Mojave Boulevard, Big Bear City, 714-401-9384.
Fridays
Bingo at the Elks Lodge, 7 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m., The Big Bear Elks Lodge, 40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake, 909-866-3557.
Nov. 7
Pasta dinner fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m., Community Church Big Bear’s Historic Chapel, 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
858-775-9433.
Dia De Los Stache, Big Bear Professional Firefighters Association Mustache Competition and fundraiser, 5 p.m. to close, Hacienda Grill, 41787 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
The Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley meeting, 6:30 p.m., Old Country Inn,
41126 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Nov. 9
Friends of Big Bear Alpine Zoo Fall
Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meadow Park,
41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake. 909-878-4200.
Big Bear Reunion, 2 to 7 p.m., Big Bear Elks Lodge, 40611 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake.
909-585-4991, www.reunionbigbear.com.
Tree of Lights ceremony, 5 p.m., Bear Valley Community Hospital, 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-683-0335, www.bvchd.com.
Corks & Kegs, wine and craft beer tasting hosted by the Big Bear Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Club at Big Bear Village, 40671 Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. Tickets available at Geiger Supply, 41871 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
Nov. 11
Veterans Day ceremony, 11 a.m., Veterans Park, Knickerbocker Road at Big Bear Boulevard, Big Bear Lake. alrchapter584@gmail.com.
Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club giveaway and meeting, 5:30 p.m., Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern, 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. www.antiquecarclub.org.
Nov. 12
Big Bear Chamber mixer, 5 to 7 p.m., Santana & Mavericks Restaurant, 40771 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Nov. 14
Big Bear Valley Historical Society meeting,
7 p.m., Bridges Presbyterian Church,
579 Knickerbocker Road, Big Bear Lake.
Nov. 15
Mindfulness Meditation with Tibetan Bowls & Lotus Drum, 4 to 6 p.m., Big Bear Yoga,
421 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
909-584-5270, bigbearyoga@hotmail.com.
Big Bear Community Dance Association potluck dinner and dance, 7 to 10 p.m., Big Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-217-2265.
Nov. 15-16
Harvest Bazaar and Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to
3 p.m., and chili lunch from 11:30 a.m. to
1:30 p.m. each day, Bear Valley Church,
41960 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
909-239-4590.
Nov. 17
Aminah Teachout, 2 to 4 p.m., Big Bear Yoga, 421 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
909-584-5270, bigbearyoga@hotmail.com.
Nov. 20-24
The Big Bear Theatre Project presents “The Importance of Being Earnest,” 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20-23, 2 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24, Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center, 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-866-4970,
Nov. 23
Cantree Charity Auction & Dinner, 5 to 10 p.m., Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Reservations required. 909-866-5891,
310-850-9505, www.bbaor.com.
Nov. 28
Big Bear Turkey Trot, 9 a.m., Meadow Park, 41220 Park Ave., Big Bear Lake.
Nov. 29-Dec. 1
35th annual Big Bear Mountain Christmas Boutique, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Convention Center at Big Bear Lake, 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-585-3000, www.bigbearevents.com.
Nov. 29
Santa’s Grand Entrance and Christmas Tree Lighting, 5 to 8 p.m., Christmas Tree Corner, Pine Knot Avenue at Village Drive, Big Bear Lake. 909-878-4747,
Nov. 30
Big Bear City Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5 p.m., Big Bear City Fire Station 282, 301 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
909-585-2565.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1
Music of Joyful Hearts Christmas Concert with the Big Bear Chorale, 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1, Community Church Big Bear, 40946 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
Dec. 6
Big Bear Community Dance Association Christmas Ball, 7 to 10 p.m., Big Bear Valley Senior Center, 42651 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. 909-217-2265.
Dec. 7
Holiday Craft Boutique, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1058 Mount Whitney Drive, Big Bear City.
