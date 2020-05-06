High school seniors are missing some of the school traditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They won’t be walking across the stage for graduation, at least not as of now, sharing their brief message of thanks and what’s next.
The Big Bear Grizzly is spotlighting high school seniors during the next several weeks, helping to honor their accomplishments.
Contact kportie.grizzly@gmail.com to set up an interview for your Big Bear High School or Chautauqua High School senior to be featured during the coming weeks.
Paul Domingue
As a four-year member of the Big Bear High School football and track teams, Paul Domingue knew early where his interests lie. Paul, who lettered two years in varsity football and all four years in track, plans a career as a personal trainer once he has finished college.
Paul was named to the all-CIF football team last fall and was a two-time all-Cross Valley League selection as the league’s top running back. He also excels in track — earning league titles in high jump and triple jump. Paul also qualified for CIF Finals as a junior and was hoping to compete at CIF State his senior year.
It is track that Paul plans to continue while in college. Paul signed a letter of intent to compete in track at Humboldt State University where he will also major in kinesiology. “I’ll focus on high jump, triple jump and the 100 (meter dash),” Paul says.
Paul’s career plan is to become a personal trainer, he says.
Paul says distance learning has not been difficult for him to adjust to, and he is doing well in his classes. In academics and athletics, “you just have to stay dedicated and focused,” Paul says.
He credits his father for being his No. 1 fan and helping him develop as an athlete. “I appreciate everything he’s done for me,” Paul says.
Tyler Gump
Baseball is an important part of Tyler Gump’s life. The Big Bear High School senior has been a member of the varsity baseball team three years, playing pitcher and third base. Tyler earned all-Cross Valley League honors his sophomore and junior years and defensive MVP as a junior.
Tyler said he hopes to continue playing baseball next year in college. Mt. San Jacinto College has approached him about playing for them next year, Tyler said.
Academically, Tyler said he has done well. “Baseball has kept me motivated to do better in school,” Tyler said.
Tyler said if the opportunity comes to play professional baseball, he will accept it.
“That’s a best-case scenario,” Tyler said. “It’s not easy to get there. Otherwise I want to do something in the medical field, either physical therapy or something like that.”
Tyler said both of his coaches — Bo Kent and Mike Benson — have been mentors and inspire him to do well.
“They have helped me to develop an understanding in the game and pushed me to the next level,” Tyler said.
Tyler’s advice to his younger teammates is to not take what they do lightly, to work hard and stay dedicated.
“Anything can happen to take it away,” Tyler said.
Tanner Gump
Big Bear High School senior Tanner Gump knows what he is doing after graduation. He plans to enroll in the Victor Valley Community College EMT program with the ultimate goal to become a paramedic-firefighter.
Tanner is a member of the Big Bear High varsity baseball team, playing as a pitcher and shortstop his sophomore, junior and senior years. He is a two-time all-Cross Valley League selection, one year on second team and as a junior on first team.
Tanner said he has played baseball for 10 years, but doesn’t plan to play in college. He credits the senior class of baseball players during his sophomore season who helped him improve as a player and teammate. “I learned a lot from the seniors, which was nice,” Tanner said. He also said his coach, Bo Kent, has been an influential part of his life.
Tanner said it was a friend’s parents, who work in fire protection, who have influenced his career choice. He was able to go on a ride-along, which helped validate his career choice.
Tanner said he has learned to cherish the memories of his high school days and advises his younger teammates to dedicate themselves to make good memories. “I hope they don’t take what they have for granted,” Tanner said.
McKinley Warren
Performing is in McKinley Warren’s blood. That interest isn’t going to change when she graduates from Big Bear High School.
McKinley has been acting since she was 4. She started taking viola lessons in the third grade. Voice lessons have also been a big part of McKinley’s life.
McKinley’s interests are diverse. She also enjoys athletic competition. She was a two-year member of the track team and played volleyball three years including two on varsity.
McKinley spent her junior year as a foreign exchange student in Thailand as part of the Rotary Club’s Foreign Exchange program. “We’ve had foreign exchange students live with us multiple times, and that got me interested,” McKinley says. McKinley says the experience helped her grow at a time when she was struggling personally. It helped her gain confidence.
Confidence is something McKinley says she will need as she pursues a career in the performing arts.
McKinley hasn’t narrowed down her choice of colleges yet, but knows it will be an art college. She plans to study performing arts including singing and acting. McKinley credits her parents and family for being supportive of her throughout high school. “And my best friends have always been there for me,” McKinley says.
