High school seniors are missing some of the school traditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They won’t be walking across the stage for graduation, at least not as of now, sharing their brief message of thanks and what’s next.
The Big Bear Grizzly is spotlighting high school seniors during the next several months on our pages, helping to honor their accomplishments during the past 13 years.
Chloe Anderson
Performing is Chloe Anderson’s whole life. The Big Bear High School senior plans to focus on a performing arts career after she graduates.
“I love all of it — acting, singing and dancing,” says Chloe, whose group won the Air Rock lip sync competition this year. “I’ve been in plays all four years at high school and did Air Rock all four years.”
Her interest in performing was present in middle school while performing in the play, “James and the Giant Peach.” She also participated in several CATS Warehouse workshops and performances.
Chloe served as the publicity chair of the Big Bear High School Performing Arts Club this year. She says she hopes to dive right into her career.
Chloe was also a member of the Big Bear varsity soccer team, lettering twice while playing primarily as a midfielder and defensive player. She also served as the president of the One Way Club, a Christian club at Big Bear High School. “I’m sad to say good-bye to the club,” Chloe says. “It’s such a great club that really empowers students. I hope they keep it going.”
At one time Chloe says couldn’t wait for school to be over. “Now I realize how much I love school,” Chloe says.
Her pherforming arts teacher Brian Adams has taught Chloe a lot, she says. “He helped me grow into an actor,” Chloe says.
Chloe has learned to enjoy the moment. “You can’t take it with you,” Chloe says.
“I have such awesome friends, had so much fun.”
Ashley Everman
Ashley Everman has been performing most of her life and once considered it as a career. The Big Bear High School senior says she now hopes to become a nurse.
“I’ve been performing since I was 5,” Ashley says. “It started out mainly as dance, but I moved into musical performances. Being part of it is exciting.”
The last few months, Ashley says her career focus has changed. “I just came to a realization that I want do something to help others,” she says.
Ashley was also a member of the high school varsity volleyball The Top Flight Eagles. At the high school she was named defensive MVP by her teammates and was all-CIF as well as all-league and Cross Valley League offensive MVP. She enjoys volleyball, but isn’t interested in pursuing the sport in college.
“In seventh grade, my dad wanted me to play volleyball,” Ashley says.
She earned Hope of America awards in elementary and middle school in Big Bear.
Ashley hopes to attend Victor Valley Community College to start, beginning with online courses. That’s something she says she will do well in, especially with distance learning these past few months.
Ashley says high school has taught her that you don’t need to try too hard to impress anybody. “It doesn’t matter,” she says. “Just try to be
good.”
Ashley says volleyball coach JoAnne Matlock has been a major influence. “She’s always been really good to me,” Ashley says.
Anthony Forrest
Big Bear High School senior Anthony Forrest knows what he wants to do after graduation. A top-ranked hurdler, Forrest plans to run track at Southeast Missouri State University when he enrolls at the college this fall.
“I fell in love with track my sophomore year,” Anthony says. “I made it to CIF Finals in the 110-hurdles. That was pretty big for me.”
Anthony dominated the hurdle events in the Cross Valley League his sophomore and junior years and was well on his way to competing for a CIF title this year. He says his junior year he started on a path for the ultimate goal as a senior. “I wanted to set the pace for my senior year,” Anthony says. “My junior year was awesome. It was a great season. I pushed myself harder and got some pretty good times.”
At Southeast Missouri State, Anthony says he will run the 110- and 400-meter hurdles, and may run the 400-meter dash. He hasn’t been doing any intense workouts the past month, but continues to work out to keep in shape.
Academically, Anthony says he wanted it to be a relaxed senior year so he could focus on track. “Distance learning hasn’t been hard,” Anthony says. “I can do it at my own pace.”
Anthony says what he has learned the most during his time in school is the sense of community in Big Bear. “I want to keep that alive with me when I go to college,” he says.
Anthony also credits track coach Ron Perkins for being an influence. “He’s been more than a coach to me honestly,” Anthony says. “He’s been a good mentor.”
Sophia Rizzo
Big Bear High School senior Sophia Rizzo started taking violin lessons as soon as she could hold a violin at age 4. It wasn’t long before she switched to the cello.
“I don’t really remember the reason why, other than to me it is one of the most lyrical instruments,” Sophia says. “I love the range it’s in.”
Sophia has won numerous awards in orchestra as well as voice. She has taken voice lessons nearly as long as cello lessons. Sophia competed on the local, regional and national level in cello and voice, including the Rotary musical talent show, Solofest and the Forum Festival.
Sophia has performed as part of the MountainTop Strings orchestra on three tours in Italy. “They’ve all been very different,” Sophia says about the tours. “The first was definitely chaotic, and that made it memorable. But the memories I have are all the new friends and new connections I made.”
Music is also Sophia’s career choice. She plans to attend Boston University to major in cello with a double major in Spanish.
Sophia says singing and playing a musical instrument have taught her different and useful things. She prefers to be a soloist than member of a choir in voice. The opposite holds true in orchestra. “I feel (cello) is more passionate with orchestra or chamber, being part of something bigger than me,” she says. “I love both of them.”
Sophia is on the Big Bear High School valedictorian track, taking three AP classes this year. She did well in three AP classes her junior year, too.
