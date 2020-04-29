High school seniors are missing some of the school traditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They won’t be walking across the stage for graduation, at least not as of now, sharing their brief message of thanks and what’s next.
The Big Bear Grizzly is spotlighting high school seniors during the next several weeks, helping to honor their accomplishments.
Alli Grabe
Senior Alli Grabe participated all four of her high school years as a member of the Associated Student Body, the group that organizes major school events including WinterFest, Air Rock and homecoming. As a senior, Alli was the ASB president.
Alli said she loves organizing events. She likes being in front of a crowd, but also loves working behind the scenes.
Alli also assisted with football stats all four years, and is active in acting and singing. She has performed in many plays, the most memorable being “Wait Until Dark” for the Big Bear Theatre Project.
Alli performed at Carnegie Hall earlier this year. “The show practices were some of the hardest vocal things I’ve ever done,” Alli said. “You had to really know your music.”
Academically, Alli is taking two AP classes and an honors class. English is her favorite subject. Alli has been accepted at Hult International Business School in London, England, where she has a four-year scholarship and the opportunity for free tuition for a master’s degree. Alli said she wants to incorporate travel into whatever career she ultimately decides to pursue.
Why attend school so far away? “I think the fact that (Big Bear) is so small, made me dream bigger,” Alli said. She credits voice teacher Diane Sloan-Kubeja and O Koo Ran owner Jeannie Houston Antes where Alli has worked a part-time job, for inspiring her to dream big and travel.
Alli said she thanks Big Bear for all the great memories.
Ashtin Evans
Computers are big in Ashtin Evans’ life. So big, that he plans to pursue a degree in cyber security in college. Ashtin said it was a class in cyber security at Big Bear High School that sparked his interest.
“I’ve always been interested in computers, been tech savvy,” Ashtin said. “I think I’ll probably do something like network analyst.”
Ashtin says his father was in computers, so Ashtin had interest in the field from an early age.
Ashtin isn’t waiting until college to work in the computer field. Ashtin has developed websites for businesses in Big Bear. He recently designed the website for Sister My Sister Bakery in Big Bear Lake.
Ashtin played basketball in middle school but decided not to play sports in high school. Ashtin is active in event planning for Big Bear High School. He is secretary of Big Bear High School ASB, and enjoys helping plan and organize events for the school. He is also the senior class treasurer.
“I was already helping out (with ASB) during my junior year so I decided to join ASB this year,”Ashtin said.
Ashtin credits teacher Marjie Perkins for being a major inspiration and influence. “She’s always been there for me,” he says.
Ashtin plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University next fall to study computers and cyber security. “It’s a pretty broad field,” Ashtin says about computers. “I’m looking at maybe being a network analyst. I like networking.”
Bryant Cliff
Big Bear High School senior Bryant Cliff first picked up a basketball at the age of 4. Bryant hopes to keep playing when he moves on to college this fall.
“Basketball has taught me how to stay focused and dedicated,” Bryant said. “I have a passion for it.”
Bryant played on the Big Bear High School varsity team for two years, earning all-league honors both years. He earned the team’s rebound award and was named offensive player of the year his senior year.
Bryant plans to major in marketing and business in college, but isn’t sure yet where he will go. Several colleges scouted him during basketball season, and he has the chance to play basketball at the University of LaVerne, Santa Ana College or Golden West College.
During his senior year, Bryant averaged 17.3 points and 12.7 rebounds a game. He was the Cross Valley League leader in rebounds and also led Southern Section Division 4A in rebounding.
Bryant said school work has helped him learn to prioritize things, to focus on the important things first. He said his classes this year have all been great, singling out Joe Bradley for making physics interesting and English teacher Catherine Wiliams. “She has an awesome understanding (about the students),” Bryant said.
Bryant said he enjoyed his senior season on the basketball team. “We learned what it’s like to be as a team,” Bryant said. “We were able to do some good things.”
Lizbeth Gonzalez
Big Bear High School senior Lizbeth Gonzalez has known what she wanted to do in life since she was in the eighth grade. When her best friend was taken away from her parents, Lizbeth decided she would help kids out who go through the same experience as her friend.
Lizbeth plans to attend Barstow Communtiy College’s online studies then move on to a university. She plans to become a social worker.
“I want to help kids from broken homes,” Lizbeth says. “I’ve never had a bigger dream than to show kids the love they deserve.”
Lizbeth excelled in AP Spanish and has received high honor awards every year since her freshman year. “Spanish AP was my favorite,” Lizbeth said, adding that she thinks Spanish teacher Heidi Carrillo is the best teacher. Lizbeth worked part-time at Big Bear Boards during high school and is active in church.
Lizbeth said the best day of her four years in high school was the day she was elected homecoming queen last September.
“During these past years I have learned that it is important to show support to those around you,” Lizbeth says. “Times get hard and stressful in school, but everything is possible. ”
Teacher Marjie Perkins has also been instrumental in Lizbeth’s high school years.
“I’ve counted on her for the past years,” Lizbeth says. “Mrs. Perkins shows all her students that no matter where we come from we can always accomplish our dreams.”
