High school seniors are missing some of the school traditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They won’t be walking across the stage for graduation, at least not as of now, sharing their brief message of thanks and what’s next.
The Big Bear Grizzly is spotlighting high school seniors during the next several months on our pages, helping to honor their accomplishments during the past 13 years.
Nicole Sannes
Big Bear High School senior Nicole Sannes has always loved horses. That love for animals has led to her choice of career. Sannes plans to major in animal science this fall at the University of California-Davis with the ultimate goal of becoming a veterinarian.
“When I was little I was obsessed with horses,” Nicole said. “In second grade I took my first pony ride at Baldwin Lake Stables.”
Nicole was a member of the US Pony Club for five years. When she attended a summer camp in Reno, it was the first time she had ever jumped a horse. “It was crazy but really exciting,” Nicole said. “It feels like flying.”
Nicole has competed in show jumping since her freshman year of high school through the Inland Empire Hunter Jumper Association. She plans to continue show jumping while in college.
“I fell in love with the campus,” Nicole said about UC-Davis. “
Nicole is on the valedictorian track at Big Bear High School taking five AP classes and one honors class. Her AP classes are in English, statistics, physics, Spanish and biology. She has sevdral AP tests to take in May, which will be done via the internet. She took two AP tests as a junior.
Her honors class is in government and economics.
Nicole said living in Big Bear her entire life has made the school experience more like family. She knows the teachers inside and outside of class. She was never a big fan of history, but said teacher Sue Reynolds made it interesting. “Mrs. Reynolds is wonderful,” Nicole said. “She got us to like the material.”
Nicole said Mike Harrison has been another big influence on her studies. “Dr. Harrison has probably been one of the best teachers I’ve ever had,” she said.
No matter where she ends up on her career path, Nicole said Big Bear has a special place in her heart.
“School is like a smaller version of Big Bear itself,” Nicole said. “It’s one of those places where if you are out on the road with a flat tire, someone will pull over and help. Having somewhere like Big Bear be supportive of everything I’m doing and a place to come back to, is important to me.”
Jaden Barney
Jaden Barney has been a student in Big Bear schools since moving from Oregon in fifth grade.
In high school, Jaden has participated on the track team two years — as a sophomore and senior.
“I got to CIF prelims as a sophomore,” Jayden said. “This year I feel I was on a good track to get back to CIF.”
Jaden ran a personal record 18.46 in the 110-meter hurles on March 7 at the Condor Invitational and also turned in a time of 44.72 at the same meet in the 300-meter hurdles.
His best time at the longer hurdle distance was 43.89 seconds at the CIF Southern Section Division 4 Prelims in 2018.
With the spring sports CIF playoffs canceled, that plan isn’t going to come to fruition for the Big Bear hurdler. He is now focused on his studies as he prepares to move to the next step — college.
Jaden said he probably won’t compete in athletics in college and plans to focus on his studies. He will attend Southeast Missouri State University in the fall and major in social studies with hopes of becoming a teacher.
He is one of at least three members of the Big Bear Class of 2020 planning to attend college at Southeast Missouri State.
“I like teaching people,” Jaden said. “I have a huge passion for history, particularly world history and Asian history.”
Jaden said he will take the work ethic he learned at Big Bear High School to help him achieve his goal. “I’m not as much of a procrastinator now,” Jaden said.
