High school seniors are missing some of the school traditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
They won’t be walking across the stage for graduation, sharing their brief message of thanks
and what’s next.
The Big Bear Grizzly is spotlighting high school seniors during the next several weeks, helping to honor their accomplishments.
Arianna Sandoval
While attending school in Jurupa Valley, Arianna Sandoval was a member of the Future Farmers of America. She moved to Big Bear in 2018, attending Big Bear High School her junior and senior years.
While she doesn’t have farm animals in Big Bear, Arianna has a dog, Lola, and a cockatiel, Link. She works at Petco and says she loves working with the people there and seeing the animals.
Arianna says she likes to paint and draw, and enjoys swimming and cooking. Academically, she is focusing on math in pre-calculus and trying to do better in English. She plans to begin her collegiate studies at Crafton Hills College and study art and elementary education. She hopes to later transfer to San Bernardino State University,
“Meeting new people has helped me open up,” Arianna says about her Big Bear High School experience. “Seeing my teachers teaching us, helping us, I want to help others and help people.”
Sedina Logan
Sedina Logan was a member of the Big Bear High School cross-country and track teams all four years. As a junior Sedina competed as part of the Big Bear team at the CIF State Cross Country Championships. The cross country team won the Cross Valley League title all four years and advanced to CIF Southern Section Finals three times.
On track, Sedina competed in the 800, mile and 400 runs. She was part of the 4x400 relay team that made it to the CIF Prelims her junior year.
Sedina has also been active two years in ASB and was the ASB publicity chair this year. She has also been a class officer the last two years. She also works part-time at 572 Social Kitchen & Lounge.
Academically, Sedina’s favorite class was English. “I like writing in general; it was easy to understand,” Sedina says.
Sedina plans to attend Northern Arizona University in the fall and major in early childhood education. “In our ASB class, we met with the special needs class,” Sedina says. “Those kids are just amazing. I want to help other kids become successful.”
Sedina says her mentors have been her coaches, Jonathan Stiles and Andrew Nettlebeck. “I look up to them,” Sedina says. “They have helped me so much. I appreciate everything they have done for me.”
Sedina says while it’s been a difficult year because of the situation, everything happens for a reason. She is looking forward to college.
Taylor Peat
Horses have been a big part of Taylor Peat’s life. She volunteered at EQUU8 for two years and has participated in gymkhanas and other events.
At Big Bear High School, Taylor participated in art club and fashion club. Her favorite subject has been learning American Sign Language.
“It’s helped me a lot,” Taylor says. “It’s a very beautiful language.” Taylor has used her skill in sign language to do interpretation in school functions and outside of school.
Taylor hopes to use her interest in horses in her college studies at Feather River College in Quincy, California. She will major in equine studies and purse a veterinary route.
“I’m very passionate about horses,” Taylor says. “I’ve been riding horses for 14 years. They are very unique.”
Makinzie Walker
Makinzie Walker has been riding horses a long time. A former gymkhana participant, Makinzie wants to train horses for a living.
While at Big Bear High School, Makinzie participated four years in American Sign Language. She’s been able to use her skill in sign language on the job at Kmart, communicating with deaf customers.
Makinzie attended Big Bear High with her service dog, Tara, whom she trained herself. Makinzie says she has a connection with animals that she hopes to transform into her choice of career.
Makinzie says she will be moving to Oregon after graduation to learn the craft of horse training. “I used to work at a farm every day,” Makinzie says, adding that her parents and her best friend, Taylor, are behind her 100 percent. “That’s so cool,” Makinzie says.
