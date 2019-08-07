The Bruce R. Black Big Bear Composite Squadron 6750 was recently presented with the Aerospace Education Excellence Award. This is the third consecutive year that the squadron, part of Civil Air Patrol, has earned the award from Civil Air Patrol national headquarters.
Civil Air Patrol’s AEC program meets national education standards, and is a hands-on, inquiry-based learning experience that meets the patrol’s Congressionally mandated mission of aerospace education. Lessons include theory of flight and application via a flight simulator, history of rocketry and the pioneers, building and launching model rockets, and the requirements for and actual flying of small drones.
