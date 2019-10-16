The fall production from the Big Bear High School Performing Arts Club is anything but routine.
“You Can’t Take It With You” is a classic screwball comedy in three acts by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. It’s a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.
The show is at the Performing Arts Center in Big Bear Lake at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 25 and 26, and Nov. 1, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for age 18 and younger, and seniors.
Although it is set in the early 1900s, the plot could easily have taken place in today’s world. “You Can’t Take It With You” is produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc., New York.
Tickets may be purchased at the Big Bear High School ASB office or at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center. Call the box office at
909-866-4970 or visit
There will also be a silent auction of selected set pieces and props with proceeds to benefit the DOVES Nest Thrift Store.
The play is part of the Big Bear High School Performing Arts 2019-20 season, A Year of Americana. All the writers, composers and lyricists of this season’s works are by American artists. Other shows on the schedule include A Winter Celebration and Charity Concert on Dec. 6, Valentine’s Dessert Concert on Feb. 7, “Almost, Maine” March 6-15, “Cinderella”
April 24-May 3 and the annual variety show on May 22.
For more information, email
brian_adams@bearvalleyusd.org.
The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
