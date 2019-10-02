By Sarah Morin
Frank MacFaddin had to cut down a dead tree in his backyard this past summer. It was an old Jeffrey pine that had seen a long life in Big Bear. Once the tree was cut down it was determined that it was 300 years old.
MacFaddin, 81, saved a slab of the tree to convert into a patio table. “The tree is now frozen in time,” MacFaddin said. “What fascinates me is the tree itself.”
MacFaddin always had an interest in history and took the time to count each tree ring. He determined the tree began its life in 1724.
“I’m a history buff,” MacFaddin said about his interest in the tree’s history. “I started to think about what the table has seen in its lifetime. There are so many stories to tell as you look at the lines (tree rings).”
MacFaddin hammered various copper pins into the handcrafted table to mark the passage of time. The pins bring attention to specific years, indicating specific events in history. The pins are used as guidelines to create an easier understanding of the tree’s lifespan.
“After I found out it (the tree) had a personality, I looked into the history,” MacFaddin said. “I placed pins on the years that people can relate to — the Civil War, World War I and World War II.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.