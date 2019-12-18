If “A Christmas Carol” is the original “Nightmare Before Christmas,” then “A Christmas Carol — Askew” is a Salvadore Dali painting — a bit surreal and a whole lot of fun to look at.
The Big Bear Theatre Project brings its popular panto “A Christmas Carol — Askew” to the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center for a third final farewell tour Friday through Sunday, Dec. 20-22. Scrooge meets up with four ghosts with a modern twist — Marley, Elvis, Elf and Hannibal — in a not-so-classic tale of redemption on Christmas Eve.
Steve Cassling is Scrooge, which of course means he gets to relax and take it easy on the stage while his castmates — Ty Warren and Brian Adams — run around changing characters and costumes as the plot dictates. Expect a few new twists added to the show with a new beginning and a new ending. And who can guess what song the Cratchetts will sing this time around?
The audience gets in on the act, too, right from the top, so don’t cower in your seat or you may be one of the ones pulled onto the stage to help with the Cratchett family scene. Through it all, the band Santa’s Bad Elves adds to the uniquely silly production.
Tickets are $14 general admission and $9 for students with ID. Tickets for children age 10 and younger are $4. Tickets are available at the PAC box office. Call 909-866-4970 or visit www.citybigbearlake.com.
The curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21, and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. And when the curtain finally closes on the 2019 version of “Askew,” perhaps Elvis will have truly left the building, or PAC, for the last time.
That’s right. Cassling, Warren and Adams have said they really mean it this time when they say farewell. With that in mind, you don’t want to miss what could be the absolutely final farewell tour of this unique Big Bear Christmas show.
The Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center is at 39707 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
