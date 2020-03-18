Big Bear Yoga offers two new events for yoga enthusiasts while keeping social distancing in mind.
“Here at Big Bear Yoga, we know this is a stressful and uncertain time,” wrote Big Bear Yoga’s Annalisa Berns in an email to the Big Bear Grizzly. “We are making changes to our events to keep the health of our community paramount. We will be limiting attendance, holding events at a larger space, practicing social distancing and requiring individuals to bring their own items.”
Berns recommends that those considered at-risk, vulnerable populations, who are sick or have recently traveled to areas of concern, should connect with Big Bear Yoga for online options.
The next two Big Bear Yoga special classes will be at Seven Gallery, an art gallery and space with large windows and open space. The first event is An Evening of Painting with Nova Israel on Friday, March 20, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. All painting materials will be provided. Bring an easel if you have one, but they are not required.
Advance registration is available online at eveningofpainting.
The second event is Michael Garrity’s Mindfulness Meditation with Tibetan Bowls and Lotus Drum on Sunday, March 22, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost is $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Advance registration is available online at mindfulnessmeditationwithtibetanbowls.eventbrite.com.
Participants should bring their own hand sanitizer or wipes, bolster
or blanket, yoga mat. Bring a music-making instrument for the second event in addition to the other items.
Both events limit class size to
10 people.
“We feel this is a time when we need to support each other and recognize that these classes can be a part of our mental, emotional and physical well-being and wellness,” Berns wrote.
For more information, call Big Bear Yoga at 909-584-5270 or email
Seven Gallery is at 712 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City at the corner of Dawn Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.