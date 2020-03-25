Big Bear Yoga plans to keep in touch with the Valley from a distance. Online classes and workshops with teachers in Big Bear and across Southern California are being offered through the Internet.
“As we shelter in place, we can still connect online,” said Big Bear Yoga owner Annalisa Berns.
Most classes are offered via Zoom, simply by following the link at: https://zoom.us/j/7193673626 and are donation-based. Most teachers accept donations via PayPal. For more information, call 909-584-5270. Online private classes are also available, Berns said.
