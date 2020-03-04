Susan Johnston shares an exploration of the chakras along with Yoga Asana March 15 at Big Bear Yoga in Big Bear City. The one-day class, Announcing Chakras: Energey Centers in the Body plus Asana Workshop, is from 2 to 5 p.m.
Johnston is a Yoga Alliance continuing education provider.
Chakras are vortexes of energy in the body, or concentrated energy centers. In this workshop, participants will explore and learn about chakras and how Yoga Asana can work to balance these energies.
This class qualifies for Yoga Alliance continuing education credits.
Cost is $15 in advance or $20 at the door, if space is still available. Tickets are available at chakraswithsusan.eventbrite.com.
Participants should bring a mat. Tea and snacks are provided.
For more information, call Big Bear Yoga at 909-584-5270 or email
bigbearyoga@hotmail.com. Visit
www.bigbearyoga.com to learn more about classes, programs and the annual Big Bear Yoga Festival, which takes place in the fall.
Big Bear Yoga is at 421 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
