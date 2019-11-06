On the heels of a successful yoga festival, Big Bear Yoga is offering a couple of special classes Nov. 15 and 17 at Big Bear Yoga in Big Bear City.
Michael Garrity offered his Mindfulness Meditation with Tibetan Bowls and Lotus Drum at the festival. On Nov. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m., Garrity returns to Big Bear to teach an encore.
Mindful meditation is the mental practice of focusing your mind on your experiences in the present moment. It can involve breathing practice, mental imagery, awareness of body and mind, and body relaxation.
Tibetan bowls vibrate and produce a rich, deep tone. The bowls promote relaxation and are used in meditation practice.
Cost of the class is $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
Aminah Teachout offers tools to design a home practice in a special class Nov. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m. Teachout is from Skyforest Yoga, and has taught at numerous Big Bear Yoga Festivals. Cost of this class is $37 in advance or $45 at the door.
For more information, contact Big Bear Yoga at 909-584-5270 or
bigbearyoga@hotmail.com. Both classes are at Big Bear Yoga,
421 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear
City.
