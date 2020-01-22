People enjoy doing yoga because it helps reduce stress and increase peace of mind. Increased flexibility is one of the most commonly reported physical benefits of a regular practice. There are also other health benefits including increased muscle strength and tone, improved balance, injury prevention and recovery.
Big Bear Yoga often offers events and classes to bring students together. Beginning Jan. 31, Big Bear Yoga offers a free monthly community yoga class.
“We believe wellness and the practice of yoga belongs to everyone regardless of financial logistics,” said Annalisa Berns of Big Bear Yoga. “If you would like to join us in a yoga practice at Big Bear Yoga, but have limited financial means, the free monthly class is for you.”
The free classes are open to anyone including those brand new to yoga and students of any ability level. The free classes are the last Friday of the month throughout 2020 from 5 to 6 p.m. Teachers will vary for the class.
Big Bear Yoga celebrates its ninth anniversary in 2020. The facility offers yoga and wellness classes as well as a space for community, and hosts the Big Bear Yoga Festival in the fall.
Free community class dates are Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 27, April 24, May 29, June 26, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 27 and Dec. 25. Big Bear Yoga is at 421 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. For more information on all of Big Bear Yoga’s programs, call 909-584-5270 or visit www.bigbearyoga.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.