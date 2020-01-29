Beginning Friday, Jan. 31, Big Bear Yoga offers a free monthly community yoga class. The free classes are open to anyone including those brand new to yoga and students of any ability level.
The free classes are the last Friday of the month throughout 2020 from 5 to 6 p.m. Teachers will vary for the class.
Big Bear Yoga celebrates its ninth anniversary in 2020. The facility offers yoga and wellness classes as well as a space for community, and hosts the Big Bear Yoga Festival in the fall.
Other free community class dates are Feb. 28, March 27, April 24,
May 29, June 26, July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 27 and Dec. 25.
Big Bear Yoga is at 421 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City. For more information on all of Big Bear Yoga’s programs, call 909-584-5270 or visit
