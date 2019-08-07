LifeStream Blood Bank shares the heartbreak of a nation following the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
To encourage Southern California residents to show support to El Paso and Dayton, LifeStream will make a financial donation to El Paso and Dayton foundations for every blood donation received at LifeStream donor centers and mobile blood drives through Sunday, Aug. 11.
The Bear Valley Community Hospital hosts a community blood drive Friday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the hospital. Donors have a chance to win LifeStream’s weekly drawing for a $2,500 cash prize as well as receive free cholesterol screening and loyalty points. Bear Valley Community Hospital is at 41870 Garstin Drive, Big Bear Lake.
Healthy individuals at least 15 years of age may donate blood. Those under the age of 17 must provide written parental consent. Forms are available at any donor center, community blood drive and online at www.lstream.org.
All prospective donors should be free of infections or illness, weigh at least 110 pounds and not be at risk for AIDs or hepatitis. Donating blood takes about an hour.
For more information on blood drive locations throughout Southern California through Aug. 11, call
800-879-4484 or visit
