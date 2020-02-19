St. Columba’s Episcopal Church hosts a pancake supper at 5 p.m. on Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the church.
The supper is a building fundraiser for the church. Cost is $5 per person. Kids under the age of 10 can eat for free.
The supper, courtesy of Grizzly Manor, includes pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes and more.
Feel free to bring a nonalcoholic beverage.
For more information, call
909-866-7239. St. Columba’s Episcopal Church is at 42324 North Shore Drive, a quarter-mile east of Stanfield Cutoff in Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.